33,700 Shares in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $244,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crucible Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

