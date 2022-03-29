$37.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $37.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.12 billion and the lowest is $36.19 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $144.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from -$998.00 million to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

ANTM traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $484.79. The company had a trading volume of 903,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,209. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

