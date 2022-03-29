$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 1,392,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.