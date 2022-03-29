4,055 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

