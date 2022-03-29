4,664 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $431.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.