$494.15 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $494.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $600.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

