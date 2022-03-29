$505.11 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to announce $505.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.61 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $486.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,748,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

