527 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. 2,184,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,267. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

