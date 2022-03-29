$57.09 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.99 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $284.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $468.80 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 559,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.