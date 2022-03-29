$57.09 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.99 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $284.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $468.80 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.
NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 559,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.