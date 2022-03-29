6,277 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

