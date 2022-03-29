$65.88 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.11 million and the highest is $66.77 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $55.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

HCAT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 12,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,434. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

