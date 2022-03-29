6,845 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12.

