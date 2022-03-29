722,300 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 722,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 842,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,125,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

