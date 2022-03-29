89 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $330.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.07 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

