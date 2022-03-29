ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

