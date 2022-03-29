Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $203,041.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

