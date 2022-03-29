Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $36.19

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $37.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 137,818 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

