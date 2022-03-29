Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 218.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

AKR opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,540,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

