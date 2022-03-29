ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $77,935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $11,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

