Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $23,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 370,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

