Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Adobe stock opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

