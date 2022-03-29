Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

