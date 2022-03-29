AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 137.09% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $80,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWEQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,945. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.