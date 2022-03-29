AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.34. AEye shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 9,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

