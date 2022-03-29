Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

