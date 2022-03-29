Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
