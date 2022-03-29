Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

ALK traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,369. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

