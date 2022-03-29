Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

