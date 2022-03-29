Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

