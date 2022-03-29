Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

