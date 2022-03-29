Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

