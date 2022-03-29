Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

PHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

