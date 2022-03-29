Analysts Expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. Denison Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
