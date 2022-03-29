Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 70,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,824. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

