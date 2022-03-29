Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 668,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,890. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

