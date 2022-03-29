Analysts Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,386. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.