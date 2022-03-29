Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.93. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.60 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.