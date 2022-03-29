Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) will post $5.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 3,505,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

