Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

