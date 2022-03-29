Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Price Target at €3.39

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
AF opened at €4.04 ($4.44) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a one year high of €14.65 ($16.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.05.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
