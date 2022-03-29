Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $31.25

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,759. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

