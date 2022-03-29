Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $13.18

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,804. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.