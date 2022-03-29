Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $16.86

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,498,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

