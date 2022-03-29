Analysts Set Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT at $13.40

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
