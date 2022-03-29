Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $17.19

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $48,945,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 217,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

