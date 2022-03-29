Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price at $44.00

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

