Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price at $44.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.