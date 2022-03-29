Analysts Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €39.15

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.38 ($41.08).

RNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Renault stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.04 ($25.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.75. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

