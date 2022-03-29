Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flux Power and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 1.50 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.37 Solid Power $2.71 million 143.36 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flux Power and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Solid Power.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

