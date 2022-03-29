Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:AND opened at C$52.12 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$34.53 and a 12-month high of C$55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AND. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

