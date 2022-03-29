Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. 69,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,896,256. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

