Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $50,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.